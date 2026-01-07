Amsterdam airport cancels hundreds of flights as severe winter weather disrupts travel across Europe

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s largest and busiest aviation hubs, has cancelled at least 700 flights as heavy snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures continue to batter large parts of the continent. Airport authorities warned that the number of cancellations could rise further as weather conditions remain unstable, prolonging days of travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Schiphol said more than 1,000 travellers were forced to spend the night inside the airport after flights were grounded or diverted. Camp beds were set up across terminal halls, and airport staff distributed blankets and offered breakfast to stranded passengers. Many travellers reported long queues for information and limited options for rebooking flights as airlines struggled to manage the scale of the disruption.

Schiphol officials said that snow accumulation on runways, combined with gusty winds and freezing temperatures, made it unsafe to operate a normal flight schedule. De-icing aircraft and clearing runways has taken longer than usual, significantly reducing capacity. “We are doing everything possible to ensure safety while minimising disruption, but the weather continues to have a major impact,” the airport said, urging passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling.

The situation in the Netherlands is part of a wider pattern of extreme winter weather affecting much of Europe. Snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures have swept across the region this week, disrupting road, rail and air travel and raising safety concerns for commuters and authorities alike.

In France, the cold snap has had deadly consequences. Officials confirmed that five people were killed on Tuesday in road accidents linked to icy conditions. Emergency services across several regions have reported a sharp increase in call-outs due to skidding vehicles and falls on untreated pavements.

Air travel in France has also been hit hard. At Charles de Gaulle Airport, around 100 flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning as snowfall and freezing temperatures made operations difficult. A further 40 flights were grounded at Orly Airport, according to the French transport minister, who warned that further delays and cancellations could not be ruled out if conditions worsened.

Ground transport in and around Paris has also been severely affected. Public bus services in the capital and surrounding suburbs were suspended due to dangerously icy roads, although most metro lines and suburban rail services continued to run, albeit with some delays. Authorities urged residents to exercise caution, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours when temperatures were at their lowest.

France’s national weather agency, Météo-France, placed 38 of the country’s 96 metropolitan departments on alert for heavy snow and black ice. Forecasters reported snow accumulations ranging from 3cm to 7cm in several areas and described the cold spell as being of “rare intensity for the season”. The agency warned that freezing rain and black ice posed a significant risk, particularly on secondary roads.

Local authorities across the Paris region advised people to avoid non-essential travel and encouraged businesses to allow employees to work from home where possible. Schools in some areas adjusted start times, while hospitals and emergency services activated winter contingency plans to deal with the increased risk of accidents and weather-related illnesses.

Elsewhere in Europe, similar scenes have unfolded. Parts of Germany, Belgium and northern Italy have reported delays and cancellations on rail networks, while airports in Scandinavia and central Europe have also struggled with snow clearance and strong winds. Meteorologists warned that the cold air mass responsible for the disruption could linger for several more days, raising the prospect of continued travel problems later in the week.

Airlines operating across Europe have urged passengers to monitor updates closely and to allow extra time when travelling to airports. Many carriers have offered flexible rebooking options or fee-free changes, but industry experts warn that the cumulative impact of the weather could take days to fully clear.

For now, travellers passing through Schiphol and other major hubs face continued uncertainty. With freezing temperatures forecast to persist and further snowfall possible, transport authorities across Europe remain on high alert, bracing for more disruption as winter tightens its grip on the continent.

