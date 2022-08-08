AMP. The Chinese are in Italy, there is no room for concessions in Taiwan – Asia

(ANSA) – ROME, Aug 8 – “The one-China principle does not tolerate any challenge, the Taiwan question is China’s purely domestic policy” and “China’s determination to protect its sovereignty and security interests is unwavering”, thus “there is no room for compromise or concessions” . The Chinese Embassy in Italy wrote this in a note from the interim Chargé d’Affairs Cheng Xuan, adding that “any countermeasure taken by China as an independent and sovereign country will be legal and deserved.”

The memorandum states that “the one-China principle is a broad-based consensus at the international level and a fundamental principle of international relations, and is the political basis for China’s diplomatic relations with 181 countries,” as endorsed by “UN Resolution 2758,” and “the official legal opinion of the Office of Legal Affairs indicates of the United Nations Secretariat notes that: ‘Taiwan, as a province of China, does not enjoy an independent position’ and that ‘Taiwan authorities do not, under any form of government, have an independent position’. Hence “with rules of international law that cannot be destabilized”, which is “also the central content of the three Sino-US joint statements”. On the contrary, “it seems that the United States has forgotten its political commitments,” “which allowed Nancy Pelosi to create opposition across the Taiwan Strait,” he adds, regarding the Speaker’s visit to Taiwan: “The United States of America is one thing, but they are doing another.” and repeatedly break the promise to maintain informal relations with Taiwan.” (Dealing).

