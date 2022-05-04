Amounts range from $1 million to $16 million

During this day, dozens of people complained about countswho claim to be victims of a Suspect pyramid scheme.

As shown 24 hoursA group of affected people gathered outside a house Company ownerSyndicate as one of the perpetrators of this crime.

The first precedents indicate that the origin of these works was through “oral speech”, i.e. Recommendations from friends who made these investments And they positively rented.

however, The complainants state that they have not made a profit and that they have been waiting for answers for months. Now, the person in question says he has no money to pay investors.

According to the aforementioned broker, No less than 700 people You may be affected by this pyramid scheme in Las Condes. The amounts involved range from 1 million pesos up to 16 million dollars.

Outside the alleged perpetrator’s home Incidents have already been recorded That forced the intervention of the Carabineros.