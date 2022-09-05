AmeriCup: A duel between the United States and Venezuela postponed due to leaks

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) – The US basketball team needed to win Sunday’s America’s Cup Basketball Tournament and was on its way to doing so. until it rains.

The Americans’ match against Venezuela was postponed to the end of the first half as the United States won 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, leading officials to determine that play could not be safely resumed.

Several hours after the fencing was stopped, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) reported that the match “has been postponed due to technical difficulties on the field. The resumption of the match will be announced within the next few hours, when a new date and time will be announced.”

The last matches of Venezuela and the United States in the group stage are scheduled for Monday.

The International Basketball Federation allowed subsequent Group B matches on Sunday in the same arena to play as scheduled. The Dominican Republic (1-1) defeated the Virgin Islands (0-2) and Argentina (2-0) over Puerto Rico (1-1).

Mexico (2-0) likely secured their place in the quarter-finals early Sunday morning by beating Panama (0-2).

The United States is represented by a list of players who have recently played for G League teams or international clubs.

The AmeriCup is a separate tournament from the current FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup next year. The World Cup is working on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Monday activity

There are four matches scheduled for Monday.

In Group A, Canada (1-1) meets Colombia (1-1) and Brazil (2-0) with Uruguay (0-2). In Group C, Mexico will face Venezuela and Panama will play the United States.

Group B will have a rest day and is set to conclude its stage on Tuesday, with the Virgin Islands facing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic against Argentina.

There are no matches on the Wednesday programme. The quarter-final matches, featuring the top two teams from each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, begin on Thursday.