American siren also for Udinese (Il Sole24Ore)

According to some rumors reported by Il Sole24Ore, in an article signed by Carlo Vista, Udinese can also change owners who pass through foreign hands.

The financial newspaper reported that the current main shareholder of Friulian Club, the Pozzo family, was to participate Discussions with US SPACA special purpose buyout company, a financial instrument widely used in the United States to facilitate the listing of companies on Wall Street. Indeed, according to Carlo Vista writing “the goal will be a combination with Udinese, in order to lead the Friulian company for listing through Spac on Wall Street“.

However, Il Sole24Ore determined that The meetings between the two sides are still in their initial stageswhile emphasizing that the main issue remains the feasibility of including the club.