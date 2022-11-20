American players call Tyler Adams “Captain America” ​​in Qatar

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams was named captain of the United States national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, the youngest cap for that team in more than 70 years.

At 23, Adams will captain the North American midfield in Monday’s first game against Wales, the first game for the United States at the World Cup since Brazil 2014.

Coach Greg Berhalter has avoided naming a permanent captain since taking over in 2019, opting instead to rotate the armband among a so-called “leadership board” made up of veteran players.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), the star of the team, wore the armband in big matches and is known as “Captain America” but in the end the “Capital Board” decided to give this responsibility to Adams.

“Tyler is a mature man beyond his years and it shows once you start talking to him,” Berhalter said at a press conference at the Doha Media Center. “His teammates know exactly what they’re getting out of him. They know he’s going to get out on the field and compete.”

Adams, who plays at a high level at Leeds after joining this year from Leipzig, has 32 caps for the national team and will now be the youngest captain of the team at World Cup finals since 1950.

This decision is in line with the file of the North American national team, which is the second youngest team in Qatar 2022 after Ghana, with only one survivor left from the 2014 Brazil group (DeAndre Yedlin).

“I’m very competitive and I try to push the people around me up to the same level,” said Adams, sitting next to the coach.

“I don’t want to lose and have to point a finger and say, ‘You failed me today.’ I want to make sure everyone is on the same line of strength, I did that from a very young age,” he affirmed.

Berhalter confirmed that full-back Serginho Dest and midfielder Weston McKinney will participate for the first time against Wales after overcoming their physical problems, but he did not confirm whether he would start.

On the difficulty of Group Two, completed by England and Iran, Berhalter realized that the British team was not only the favorite to take control of the switch but to lift the trophy for the first time in more than half a century.

“I consider England as one of the favorites for the World Cup, with their squad, their international experience and their talent. But I also know that anything can happen on a football pitch,” Berhalter said.

Gb/bsr