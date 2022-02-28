American Football – Three German Cities Shortlisted for NFL Match – Sports

BERLIN (dpa) – The NFL will play regular league games in Germany in the coming years and three cities have been selected as venues.

As announced by the National Football Association on Tuesday, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt/Main and Munich were selected among the many applicants. Cities will engage in deeper conversations about hosting the Games in Germany.

NFL President Brett Gosper announced in September that 2022 is the earliest possible date, but no later than 2023. The decision on the German stadium is expected to be made in December. The minimum required is a stadium capacity of more than 45,000 spectators. Infrastructure such as cabins in the stadium, transportation options and the airport are important criteria. Four-year partnership scheme.

“In addition to finding a stadium that can fully handle the logistics of an NFL game, we want to work with a host association that includes local and regional authorities, stadium owners, local stakeholders and potential business partners. We want this to be long,” said Brett Gosper, European director. For the most important NFL in the world, “the partnership is going to be on the run.”

In addition to Germany, NFL matches will be played in Mexico and also in London. The league is already a guest there. Next Sunday, for example, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins will meet in London. This is the NFL’s 30th visit to London since 2007.

