American Diplomacy Workshop with Contemporary Art Museums

The U.S. Embassy in Italy has informed that thanks to a grant from the U.S. Embassy in Italy to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in museums, experts from the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. will hold a week-long series of workshops in collaboration with the Museums of Contemporary Italian Art in Turin (GAM – Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art). ), Rome (Museums of the City of Rome) and Naples (Madre), May 2-9. The program was developed around the priority of our cultural diplomacy, which aims to increase exchanges between American and Italian museums following the G-20 Ministerial Culture Summit held in Rome in July 2021. In the context of workshops and face-to-face discussions, representatives from civil society, university students and professionals from Turin Museums and Rome and Naples, they will analyze the global themes of identity, society and global connections. Participants will explore how design thinking can encourage creative problem-solving, innovation and collaboration in program and exhibition development, and they will learn practical strategies for integrating the arts into museum programs through a human-centered lens to enhance diverse backgrounds and experiences. “Promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are key aspects of our educational and cultural exchange programmes,” Chargé d’Affairs Thomas de Smitham commented. “Experiencing art opens the mind and heart and develops empathy for the experience of others. Art ignites the imagination and can unite people from different backgrounds. But for this to happen, our cultural institutions must be accessible to all, and we must work together to reach new, hard-to-reach audiences, people They may not be aware of the cultural and educational opportunities that museums provide. It is great to see experts from American and Italian museums working together on an outreach project like this.” For more information, and to arrange interviews with representatives of the Philips Group, please contact: Rome: Ruth Newman, Assistant Information Officer, US Embassy in Rome, [email protected] Naples: Karen Schenner, Public Affairs Officer, Consulate General of the United States in Naples, Consul General Marie Avery; [email protected] Turin: Anthony Deaton, Public Affairs Officer, Consulate General of the United States in Milan, [email protected]