American Airlines operates five direct flights from Rome to the United States

American Airlines Focuses on Roma for the upcoming summer season. In fact, there will be 5 US cities that the carrier will connect directly with an airport Rome Fiumicino: Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Chicago, and Charlotte.

The first flight of the summer will take off from Philadelphia (Phl) in Rome tomorrow morning, March 4th daily frequency It will also continue to operate in winter 2022-2023. Starting April 5, it will begin daily operations with 4 other cities in North America.

He commented, “We are simply delighted that we are once again the airline that offers the largest number of daily flights between the USA and Rome during the summer season – Rhett Workman, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Asia Operations for American Airlines – Italy and Rome are two very important destinations for our global network, and thanks to the great cooperation and efforts made with Aeroporti di Roma over the past two years, we are pleased to return to the same levels as in 2019; An excellent starting point so we can start growing again together.”

All American Airlines flights to Rome Fiumicino (Fco) will be operated by plane Boeing 777-2 and Boeing 787-8 Equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, electrical outlets and screens to access the entertainment platform on each seat. The airline also provides passengers with one Verifly appwhere you can upload all the travel documents and thus save time at check-in.