America – Focus on saving

America, the “evil empire” or the “land of liberties”? A nation that creates myths and values ​​or a country in decline and internally divided? How do you measure the “real distance” between San Francisco and Miami? Why is it impossible to have a conversation in English with a taxi driver in New York? How do you explain the tragic sequence of shootings and the simultaneous start-up record, low youth unemployment and internal migration from California to Florida? Understanding America is a challenge, today more than ever: we are obscured by a century of stereotypes constructed by cinema, literature, fashion, art, music and television series. Added to this is the rebirth of an ancient and visceral anti-Americanism, which were conditions for many Italians. You must have deep roots in this nation — paying our taxes, sending your kids to school, using their health care, being a juror in a trial, buying us a house and starting a business — to overcome the cliché barrier. Surprises are as many as the Americas, in the plural, and all of their ethnic communities. Federico Rambini, who has lived in America for nearly a quarter of a century, signs an illuminating picture of the United States that highlights the country’s problems large and small. It points to the origins and causes of every major difference with Europe, from politics to economics, from culture to society, and from everyday life to the genesis of national DNA. The author zigzags through contradictions, cleaning up preconceptions, and gives us a travel guide in the literal sense: because you can understand America only by living it and looking beyond appearances. You might guess where you will end up.