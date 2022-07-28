AMD is researching optical technology to transfer data between chips at the speed of light

amd Shows interest in Optical technology And how will the company’s multi-layer chips benefit. And it is that, through photonics, an incredibly fast data connection can be achieved. Actually, we’re talking about Transfer data between chips at the speed of light.

Optical technology applied to devices can be understood as a method of transmitting information using Photons of light. This assumes a change with respect to the current form of transformation using Electrons. So we have one Much faster speed Using photons, a technology that can be very useful for improving interconnection between chips. This is how AMD thought, because it plans to use it to improve data transfer between different chipsets, to improve consumptionAnd the response time s performanceamong other things.

AMD has already filed a patent in 2020 for an optical supercomputer

Two years ago, AMD filed a patent in United States Patent Office Show the use of this technology. In it, supposed supercomputer It can enable a photonics-based communication system connected to a single chip. However, all this was not created in practice and remained as a written prototype. However, it shows AMD’s interest in this technology and no less, as it will greatly innovate inter-system communication using Chiplets.

We can say that photonics started early the sixtiesIn order to use files light waves to do mission similar for those of electronics. Which is that in the case of success we have the advantage that the data travels at the speed of light, and in turn we use light as a medium instead of metal Such as copper. So, if AMD can use this technology in its chips, Energy consumption and latency will be reduced Moreover, if Increases performance and scalability.

AMD Patent Documents It was published less than a month ago, on June 30th. Having access to it two years after its introduction, we can see the design and operation of AMD’s technology. In order not to overlook too much, we leave here a summary that explains what this technique consists of:

Semiconductor wafer package manufacturing capable of optical fiber connection Includes preparation of a integrated photovoltaic circuit Drill a V-shaped groove in the frontal fibrous mating area; Optical integrated circuit assembly for organic redistribution; excavation of the organic organic redistribution layer; And connect the optical fibers to the front side fiber coupling area.

This is AMD’s patent applied to semiconductors

We note in the aforementioned documentation some diagrams with numbers and pieces that if we divide them, we have:

100 – semiconductor wafer package.

105 – system on a chip ( SoC )

) 110 – Photonic Chip

120 – Connected Optical Fiber Cable

130 – Mold Compound

135 – Single Wafer Pillar

140 – Organic Redistribution Layer ( ORDL )

) 145 – Microedges that install SoC (105) and optical chip (110) to ORDL (140)

150 – cover

155 – Filling the Bottom

160 ball net matrix (BAGHDAD) Basic

Unfortunately, to implement this AMD technology, the redistribution layers between chips must be organic (ORDL). However, the current is metallicwhich is distributed I/O access For different parts of the chip, similar to the technology SVT From TSMC. I have said that, Yes we have organic technologieslike screens OLED current, using Organic Ingredients To produce light when interacting with electrical stimulation.

However, it is unlikely that we will see AMD use this technology in the future. At least in the consumer segment, as its cost is much higher for its daily use. At most, we will see it in the high-performance sectors where its use is essential.