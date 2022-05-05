together to AMD Ryzen 7000And amd It will introduce a new technology during Computex, currently known as smart access storage (SAS). Although there are no details about this technology other than the name, we may encounter a company API that competes with the API Microsoft Direct Storage.

This technology appeared On a laptop from a pirate The one featured on Geekbench comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card and 16GB of RAM. Given that Microsoft revealed that its technology can reduce CPU usage by up to 40%, that’s on a laptop to increase their independence.

“Microsoft Expanded information about its API DirectStoragesuch as revealing that using this technology will not only eliminate load times in games as they do on console, but can be released Up to 40% of CPU usage They can be customized to improve other aspects of the games, such as physics or artificial intelligence. at worst, This improvement will be 20%.And that’s not bad at all. Of course, the company guarantees these improvements through the label Windows 11 with NVMe SSDAlthough Windows 10 is also supported. As far as the SSD is concerned, it can be both PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0″.

