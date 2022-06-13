Ambassador Zappia inaugurates Fancy Food, Italy “Country of Honor” Italpress

NEW YORK (US) (Italy) – Italy’s Ambassador to the United States, Mariangela Zappia, has opened the Fancy Food 2022 exhibition in New York, this year dedicated to Italy as a “Country of Honor”. More than 300 Italian companies – nearly 8% of the entire exhibition – are present in the exhibition space created for the occasion in collaboration with Ice – an agency for the promotion of abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies. An important effort that forms part of the Investment House national branding campaign undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. “Last year the agri-food sector grew significantly in terms of Italian exports to the United States and in terms of value,” Zappia said, noting that the food and wine sector “represents 10% of total Italian exports in the United States. With an economic value of $6.5 billion in the year 2021″. Ice President, Carlo Ferro, announced: “After two years of suspension and containment of major international events, Italy returns to the United States as the great champion of the scene with the largest foreign collection, the Ice Agency Lounge which hosts corners themed areas dedicated to Italian wine, coffee and tapas and covers an area of ​​2,300 square meters, featuring With the strength of the be.IT campaign’s national brand. Zappia also participated in the event organized by Coldiretti and Villera Italia “The Authentic Italian Food System” at the Coldiretti Pavilion in the Italian Pavilion, highlighting how Italy regards the agri-food sector as a point of international pride for the country and highlights the great interest in it. For the government and companies to promote quality and safety standards for food production, as well as to protect controlled and protected geographical communities.

Fancy Food is one of the world’s largest exhibitions in the food and beverage sector and the most important in the United States. Organized by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), it hosts US exhibitors and 40 international pavilions. Italy offers the largest pool. Followed by Spain, Canada, Mexico, France, England and others.

(ITALPRESS).

-Gp Communications press office photo-

Would you like to publish the contents of Italpress.com on your website or would you like to promote your work on our website and on the websites of our partner newspapers? Contact us at [email protected]