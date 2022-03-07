Amazon shareholder lobby: “More transparency about taxes paid in the countries in which it operates”

Milan Shareholder funds are getting bolder in demanding accountability from the giants who participate in their practices. Days ago we left Icahn, the Wall Street shark, to criticize McDonald’s for its treatment of pregnant pigs, or Norway’s sovereign wealth fund to accept the signal of ISS advisors and disavow Apple over its leaders’ bonus policy, particularly the maximum check (between bonus and equity bonus) for CEO Tim Cook. Over the weekend, it ended up in the eyes of Amazon, in this case for tax reasons.

according to what financial timesIn fact, many institutional investors have called for more transparency on reporting how much the e-commerce giant pays in taxes, and where. Among the names that have emerged are asset managers such as Nordea and Royal London, as well as several European and American pension funds. The goal is to reach a decision by shareholders – writes Al-Madina newspaper – that would involve an in-depth review of how the company publicly reports its tax situation.

This isn’t the first time pressure has been mounting on this issue on Jeff Bezos’ creature. The first crosses of the codes occurred early in December, when Amazon opposed a request by two funds to increase transparency in tax reporting. But Amazon itself has written to the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting that this proposal be removed from the shareholder meeting table, as these are aspects of normal business and therefore cannot be put to a shareholder vote. Amazon claims that it already provides data on taxes paid in accordance with accounting principles in the US and that it has announced its tax contribution in the UK, Italy, France and Spain as well.

However, investors disagree and have brought – in a letter to Sec signed by people with $3,600 billion under management – to back their considerations the fact that aggressive fiscal policy could expose the company to additional verification by tax authorities, as well as increase the risk of exposing themselves to changes in the law. by jurisdictions that are increasingly obligated to protect their revenue.

The decision requires Amazon to publish a tax transparency report to its shareholders, taking into account confidential information, according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which sets standards for these matters. It means to say publicly what your activities, revenue, profits, and taxes are paid for in each country in which you operate. Who remembers now Presented, Amazon does not do outside of the United States. The information, the reason for the money, that the company already has since I secretly reported it to the US authorities: so there will be no over-costing.

More than 100 groups that oversee $3.6 trillion in assets signed the letter, including the New York City Office of the Comptroller, which oversees the city’s $274.7 billion public pension funds, and the £82 billion Universities Pension Scheme, the largest private pension fund. in the UK. by assets. The signatories also included several environmental, social, and religious funds focused on governance, although not all of these funds invest in Amazon. The original shareholder’s decision was submitted by Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, a Catholic investment trust and Greater Manchester pension fund. The message was coordinated by Pirc Shareholder Advisory Group.