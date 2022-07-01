Amazon acquires part of the rights to the Champions League in the United Kingdom

Amazon has acquired a portion of the broadcast rights to the new Champions League format in the UK from 2024.

The American giant, via its Prime Video platform, will broadcast the Tuesday poster, while BT Sport, a broadcaster since 2015, retains the rest of the rights to the Champions League, European League and Conference League.

The deal struck in Britain is supposed to bring 577 million euros ($602.9 million) a year to UEFA for three seasons between 2024 and 2027, a 20% increase over current contracts.

A newcomer to the world of football, Amazon already owns the rights to 20 Premier League matches per season in the UK and was made in June 2021 for €250m ($261.2m) with 80% of Ligue 1 matches spread in France. . , including the top 10 games.

Starting in 2024, the Champions League will launch a new format, with an 8-day group stage with 36 teams, as opposed to 32 clubs and the current 6 matches.

UEFA wants the total income from publishing this new formula to reach 5,000 million dollars (4,800 million euros) per season, compared to 3,600 million dollars (3,400 million euros) in the current year.

