Amateur space: this is what the new Shackspace looks like – Stuttgart

Karlo Barta (left) and Rudolf Kraus of Shackspace are relieved: After moving in, things will continue in the new rooms. In the photo gallery, we tour the venue for digital hobbyists. Photo: Lichtgut / Julian Rettig

In the spring, computer enthusiasts had to leave their former rooms. The club almost did not survive. On Saturdays it opens its doors to the new home.

In such an elegant building you will have it Shack Space unexpected. Hackertreff moved to Heinrich-Hermann-Areal in July: a well modernized set in downtown Wangen, until 2008 the headquarters of the Herma company, specializing in labeling machines. CEO Rudolf Krause leads the conference room, past the wooden reception desk and through the former offices where technology is now stacked: a creative spirit in ’90s office style.

Half a year ago, things looked very different. The pandemic has affected the meeting place for tech enthusiasts. As less computer-savvy people increasingly congregated on video calls, life for digital geeks in the club was slow. And then in the winter the owner gave notice of the former rooms on Ulmer Strasse. The solution was discussed at a crisis meeting – but then a working group was formed that was quite successful in the search for new workplaces. Support came, for example, from the Chaos Computer Club, whose group in Stuttgart holds meetings in Shackspace.

Digital hobbyists, analog virtues

The people of Stuttgart did not want to do without this room. In-person meetings are best, says Rudolf Krause, whether for tinkering together and talking in the store or because you hear something. Digital hobbyists cultivate the virtues of analog and are instead reluctant to follow the zeitgeist of the digital age. Some don’t even have a smartphone; Many hate the narrow limits that many systems impose on their users these days. This increases convenience, but does not make you free – on the contrary, people who love open source code and want to use technology according to their desires meet in a hut.

That’s what all the activities in the new home in Wangen are all about. Hackathons, repair cafes, IoT projects, self-developed computer games: Shackspace offers a platform for that. Fans are turned into lights, cryptologists help encrypt their emails, and the group keeps computers from the ’90s running. There is no public funding for this. The club is proud to stand on its own two feet.

open house on saturday

Experiments with a similar “plot house” in Ulm show that this may be the right way: the facility has been funded by the city for years, but in early summer The project entered into a dispute over naming rights. The cottage is still there – on 150 square meters instead of the previous 450 square meters. But with activities, the need for space is also changing, says Rudolf Krause optimistically.







“You don’t just get stuck in the shack,” Krause says. Usually it is the enthusiasm for a particular technology or program and the search for like-minded people, and sometimes also the desire to understand something or further educate yourself. On Saturdays, those interested can also stop at Ulmer Straße 300 for no reason at the “Open Hackerspace Day” across Germany – as we do alternately Wednesday and Thursday in plenaryNon-members are also welcome.