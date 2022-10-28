Amasya: A new supercontinent will replace the Pacific Ocean

There weren’t always seven continents. About 250 million years ago, there was a huge supercontinent on Earth, which united all the landmasses. However, this continent called Pangea broke up 200 million years ago, and over time our current continents and the three great oceans formed from their fragments.
However, Pangea is not the only supercontinent: according to research, a new one is formed every 600 million years. One study Accordingly in the magazine National Science Review appeared, that time would again be nearly 300 million years later. Our land masses may have formed at this point a new supercontinent called Amasya. A big drawback for the Pacific Ocean, because Amasya will replace it.
The emergence of a new supercontinent
The so-called supercontinent cycle will be responsible for the formation of Amasia. “Over the past 2 billion years, Earth’s continents have collided every 600 million years to form a supercontinent,” explains Quan Huang, lead author of the study and a geophysicist from Australia’s Curtin University.
With the help of 4D simulations using a supercomputer, researchers have investigated exactly when this could happen again. Using the data sets, they simulated scenarios of how Earth’s tectonic plates would move toward each other in the future. The goal of their research was to find out why the supercontinents formed in the past in very different ways – and how the new supercontinent Amasia could form.
“We have been able to show that in less than 300 million years, the Pacific Ocean is likely to approach to allow Amasia to form. This scenario disproves some previous scientific theories,” Huang said.
According to the researchers, the movement of the continents should look like this: North and South America drift west, colliding with Asia and Australia. Meanwhile, the continent of Antarctica is moving north and merging with the rest of the land masses. According to the team’s models, this is how the new supercontinent is created.
The periphery disappears through diastole
According to the study, amasya will form through a so-called exostosis. Huang and his team explained that the supercontinents formed in very different ways in the past. The two main forms are called introversion and extroversion. Introversion closes the inner circumference resulting from the disintegration of the last supercontinent, while extroversion closes the previous outer circumference.
“The Earth as we know it will change drastically with the formation of Amasia.”
From Cheng Xiang Li
Time geologist, Curtin University
The strength of the lithosphere, consisting of the upper and lower crust and upper mantle, plays an important role: high strength of the oceanic lithosphere leads to an introverted arrangement and a low strength to an extroverted arrangement.
Amasya will cover the entire Pacific Ocean
The Pacific Ocean will be particularly affected by this formation through diastole. It is the remnant of the giant ocean Panthalassa and formed during the breakup of the last supercontinent. The Pacific Ocean has been shrinking in slow motion since the age of the dinosaurs: by a few centimeters every year. However, it will be a few million years before the current area of 10,000 km is closed. According to researchers, it will completely disappear within 200-300 million years and will be covered by the new supercontinent Amasya.
However, the formation of Amasia will not leave the Earth unaffected: according to the researchers, the consequences for ecosystems and the environment will be enormous. “The Earth as we know it will change drastically as Amasia forms. It is likely that sea levels will drop and the interior of the supercontinent will be very dry, with large fluctuations in daily temperatures,” explains geochronologist Zheng-Xiang Li, co-author of the study. But it will be a long time before that happens.
