Amasya: A new supercontinent will replace the Pacific Ocean

The strength of the lithosphere, consisting of the upper and lower crust and upper mantle, plays an important role: high strength of the oceanic lithosphere leads to an introverted arrangement and a low strength to an extroverted arrangement.

Amasya will cover the entire Pacific Ocean

The Pacific Ocean will be particularly affected by this formation through diastole. It is the remnant of the giant ocean Panthalassa and formed during the breakup of the last supercontinent. The Pacific Ocean has been shrinking in slow motion since the age of the dinosaurs: by a few centimeters every year. However, it will be a few million years before the current area of ​​10,000 km is closed. According to researchers, it will completely disappear within 200-300 million years and will be covered by the new supercontinent Amasya.

However, the formation of Amasia will not leave the Earth unaffected: according to the researchers, the consequences for ecosystems and the environment will be enormous. “The Earth as we know it will change drastically as Amasia forms. It is likely that sea levels will drop and the interior of the supercontinent will be very dry, with large fluctuations in daily temperatures,” explains geochronologist Zheng-Xiang Li, co-author of the study. But it will be a long time before that happens.