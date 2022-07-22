Aluminum Festival vs Austria: Magul and Pope shine for Germany in EM . semi-finals

The European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Austria is often described as a heart-to-heart duel. After a neighborhood duel on a balmy summer evening in London, it’s time to take a deep breath: The German Football Association defeated Austria 2-0 (1-0) at the Community Stadium in Brentford after their weakest gymnastics performance to date.. Lena Magul scored the opening goal in front of 16,025 eyewitnesses (25th place), and Alexandra Pope (90th) made it all clear shortly before the end for the European champion’s what was an odd record, which was very fortunate that the brave ÖFB team hit the post and triple the crossbar. times failed. However, for the first time since the 2016 Olympics, Germany is playing a semi-final match in one of the major tournaments. Next Wednesday in Milton Keynes, the French national team or the defending champion will be the contender, to be decided on Saturday. Ads

With the minimal goal declared by director Oliver Bierhoff achieved, the association escaped nagging fundamental questions. But the elimination patterns in EM 2017 vs Denmark (1:2) and World Cup 2019 vs Sweden (1:2) almost repeat themselves. Martina Vos-Tecklenburg, the national team coach, had previously posited: “If we fail, we fail on ourselves.” Especially in regards to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 54-year-old should not book this tournament as a success.

The ÖFB-Kickerinnen team, where 20 of the 23 national footballers in the Bundesliga were active or active, brought their high spirits straight to Kew Bridge. After a minute's silence for the late Uwe Seeler, the German national team clearly had difficulties in early pressing. The team in the white shirt did not find its way into this intense match, as the Austrians first complained of misfortune when Marina Georgieva headed into the post (13).

German problems began to rally against a strong opponent. On the other hand, Voss-Tecklenburg refrained from intervening early for no apparent reason. Several playback errors led to the game's streaming being interrupted, which didn't start even after it rained. The best player was still Lena Oberdorf with her gritty style. Midfielder Magul's second 1-0 European Championship goal came out of nowhere as Clara Ball stole the ball from Austrian defender Karina Weininger and let Alexandra Pope through, allowing the Bayern captain to score with a low shot. But that was the end of German glory – apart from a chance from Svenja Huth, who was failed from a tight angle by goalkeeper Manuel Zinsberger (43) – once again.

The second half started brilliantly when Julia Gwen hit the ball directly on the outside post (46 d) after Paul, who was convinced of several good offensive actions, hit the ball to the ground. The national coach tore her hair on the edge of the field. Voss-Tecklenburg actually demanded that their team eventually exercise dominance. Only Merle Frohms allowed himself to be infected by uncertainty: an unsuccessful shot from the goalkeeper ended in Babara Dunst, who almost beat her teammate in Eintracht Frankfurt with a header – this time the ball hit the crossbar (53.). But that’s not all of Austria’s aluminum sensitivity: Sarah Bonnetjam’s direct acceptance also hit the target (57).

Now the German fortune is already exhausted. Then replacing Linda Dallman and Lena Latwin brought some reassurance. Thus Paul also hit the crossbar on the German side (78th place). Shortly thereafter, the wing, fired by Bob, was able to shoot freely next to the post (82). But this predicament will not have consequences. Then Captain Bob (90) scored the second goal with her fourth goal in the European Championship when Zinsberger shot the dashing German striker. A goal that the loser does not deserve.