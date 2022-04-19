Altach: There is no room for early orgasm

SCR Altach has not been defeated yet in the qualifying group and has moved away from the bottom of the table. However, relaxation is by no means the order of the day in Vorarlberg.

SCR Altach is part of the watch team in the qualifying group of the Austrian Bundesliga. In the previous five matches in the lower play-off round, Ludovic Magnin’s side had not suffered a single defeat, the last of which was the Vorarlbergers’ 0-0 fight against LASK. Thanks to a draw with Linz, Altach is one point ahead of last-place Hartberg, who have not won a league win since the end of November.

Despite the current success, the Western Austrians did not want to fall into an early trance. Magnin explained: “We have always assured that the final result will be settled. We are now past Hartberg. We will work even harder in the next few weeks to be at least eleventh in the table at the end of the season.” On the Club home page.

Altouche with a strong twist

The development under the Swiss national team is impressive: after four defeats when he took office, there have been two victories and three draws since then. If you only look at the qualifying group, Altach and table leader Admira scored more than all six teams by nine points. “We embarked on a new path in the winter with a lot of new arrivals, a new coach and a lot of changes. We have been involved since the play-off and now the results are in. If you look at the table, sporting director Werner Grager said: “Everything is very tight. That means, go on gas every day of the match and do the work.”

Caution is especially important because Altach’s situation could be very different after next Saturday’s guest appearance at LASK. If Hartberg wins the parallel game in Admira and the Vorarlburgers in LASK can’t get past a tie, the Red Lantern goes back to the country.