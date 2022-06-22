Already next week: Another competitor to Netflix will be launched in Germany

The streaming service will offer 700 different formats with 12,000 episodes and should be shown over the long term Gwen shine on. In addition to exclusive and original formats revolving around lifestyle, living, eating, true crime, paranormal, adventure, science, technology, and the environment, the show also includes the best live sports and a large number of high-quality documentaries. TV stations DMAXTLC, HGTV and Tele5 will be broadcast live, and Eurosport1, Eurosport2 and other content will be made available sporadically. Four subscriptions can be selected at the same time. In the USA, this offer turned out to be very profitable. With just a few in-house production processes, you can reach 20 million paying customers.
While Daniela Katzenberger in RTTWO She is looking for a new home in Germany, and the cat has already found it upon discovery +. KatzenbergerWork – Liquid fertilizer instead of glitter It is a new interpretation of “The Simple Life”. Daniela has to run a farm with her husband Lucas. “It was really the experience of my life, I rarely sweat and smells so bad 🙂 I owe it to the fact that I work on the farm and don’t immediately run on the tractor with the tractor. I have a farmer we thank Peter and his family. I never thought a man would kill me milking cows and picking chickens He drives the liquid manure into the field and gets up at 5 a.m.,” says Daniela Katzenberger, looking back at the challenge of her life in the country.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer