Alpine Racing Team: Posse in Formula 1: Piastri rejects contract with Alpine

Status: 02.08.2022 9:15 PM

Contrary to what the Alpine team has announced, Oscar Piastre, a talented Formula 1 player, does not want to succeed Fernando Alonso.

“I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving to Alpine next year,” the Australian wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening. Shortly before, the team announced that the 21-year-old would be promoted from reserve driver to regular driver next season.

She added that Piaestre will then start alongside Frenchman Esteban Ocon. “This is a mistake,” Biastri replied. He emphasized that the letter had not been agreed upon. Biastri is said to be in talks with McLaren instead and could replace compatriot Daniel Ricciardo (33) there.

Alps: Alonso changed unexpectedly

The Alps were apparently surprised on Monday by the news of Spaniard Alonso’s move to rival Aston Martin for the new season. There is the 41-year-old replacing German Sebastian Vettel (35), who wants to end his F1 career after this season. Alpine actually wanted to extend the expired contract with Alonso, and reservist Piastri was supposed to do apprenticeships with Williams.

The Australian is considered a promising talent. Two years ago he won the title in the Formula 3 junior class, and in the previous season he was the Formula 2 champion. Earlier this season, he was appointed as a reserve rider in the Alps.

