Aloe vera juice to lose weight quickly: this is how it is prepared

Aloe vera is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. It produces two substances that are used in healthcare products: a clear gel and a yellow latex. Both contain exceptional nutritional properties, which have made them a crop with a great future.

According to the Mexican Federal Consumer Protection Office, Also known as aloe vera, it has analgesic properties that can help fight muscle painAnd rheumatism, mouth and headache. The best thing is that it is enough to take or apply the gel to the affected area.

People usually use the clear gel topically in creams and ointments to treat burns, psoriasis, and even acne.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) also guarantees this Its nutritional effects are ‘fantastic’ because its iron content is ‘five times higher than that of lentils’. In addition, it contains a large amount of fiber and vitamins, helps to rejuvenate the intestinal microflora and, above all, strengthens the immune system.

In addition to the above, Aloe vera is anticoagulant, antihistamine, antiviral and antimicrobial. This can help fight diseases such as athlete’s foot and gastroenteritis, thanks to the B vitamins, vitamin C and folic acid.

For yellow latex, it is seen as a laxative and is consumed to treat constipation, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research. Despite this, its consumption has not been fully tested, so you should avoid consuming it without first consulting a specialist.

Similarly, the portal specialized in gastronomy lively kitchen make it clear Aloe vera contains properties that help the body lose weight And to take advantage of them, you can prepare a juice based on aloe vera gel.

To prepare the drink you need: A medium-sized leaf of aloe vera, four tablespoons of oatmeal, juice of one lemon and sugar or sweetener to taste.

Prepare:

1. Cut an aloe vera leaf in half to extract the pulp.

two. Put the aloe vera gel in a blender with lemon judo, oatmeal, and a pinch of sugar.

3. Whisk until the mixture becomes creamy.

four. Feet and consume.

Specialized Portal Better with health Also explained How to make juice from aloe vera for weight loss. For this you will need: Three strawberries, one orange, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel (15 g) and ½ cup (100 ml) water.

Prepare:

1. Wash the strawberries and remove the pulp from the orange peel.

two. Take all the ingredients into the blender with the rest of the ingredients.

3. Whisk until all ingredients are mixed properly.

four. Drink it in the morning for results.

the gate Health 180 Also put on your page How to prepare cactus water that contributes to achieving this purpose. The procedure is the following:

1. Wash the aloe vera plant before opening it.

two. With a knife, open the plant from the middle to extract the gel.

3. Put the said gel in a bowl of water.

four. Stir until everything is well combined and there are few lumps.

5. Add a little lemon if desired to improve the flavor and enhance the effect of the drink.

6. Feet and consume.