AllSky7: AI maps of celestial events

Using artificial intelligence, researchers have improved the detection and classification of unidentified features in the night sky. The new method also takes advantage of the AllSky7 project, a network of science and astronomy hobbyists that constantly monitors the night sky with special cameras and categorizes and maps all events.



When we look at the sky at night, sometimes luminous phenomena amaze us. Some could be explained: atmospheric turbulence that makes stars twinkle, for example, or meteors burning up in Earth’s atmosphere as bright stars. Others are perhaps more confusing at first glance: satellites swaying past or rocket engines crashing to the ground.

AllSky7 has set itself the goal of capturing, identifying, and cataloging all these phenomena in the night sky around the world. The international team was founded in 2018 by American Meteor Society , a non-profit scientific organization that promotes the research activities of amateur and professional astronomers. AllSky7 wants to accurately determine which phenomena are meteorites, that is, meteorites burning in the Earth’s atmosphere, and which have other causes. At 85 monitoring stations in Europe and the United States, special 360-degree cameras scan the sky continuously and as widely as possible, making it possible to classify and map many events in the night sky.





However, the computers that perform these analyzes have relatively little computing power, so the algorithms used to calculate the data had to be designed to be as resource-efficient as possible. Previous algorithms were only trained for a few so-called positive categories, which means they weren’t sufficiently able to distinguish between meteors and other events.

Over a six-month period, Martin Hoffmann and Rabia Senlop meticulously identified and documented data for 20,000 sky events from the AllSky7 station at the observatory in Sonnberg, Thuringia, at the Data-Intensive Systems and Visualization Division at TU Ilmenau. Hoffman is excited about the efficiency of the algorithms developed on the basis of the observations: “Using artificial intelligence methods to catalog thousands of fine and detailed camera recordings enabled us to distinguish new object classes with previously unaccomplished recognition accuracy.”

The entire AllSky7 network now benefits from the results of Thuringian research. The astronomer Dr. Peter Kroll, head of the Sonneberg Observatory, where a camera was also installed, considers the results unique in their field: “The data we can collect now takes our observations of the sky to a whole new level.”

In fact, the data now allows for a more accurate estimate of the amount of space debris threatening communications satellites, not least space station crews. They also help determine where meteorites that did not burn up in Earth’s atmosphere fell to Earth. In this way, the remains of the rocks can be examined and more about the origin of the solar system can be learned.

Hoffmann and Senlop's work has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.