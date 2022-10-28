Allgäu golfers participate in Europe’s largest amateur tournament – Sport im Allgäu

At Wörthersee, 500 golfers play in Europe’s largest amateur tournament. The organizers come from Oberstaufen. How Allgäu participants experience the event.

09/29/2022 | Status: 2:00 PM

In just a few years, the amateur golf tournament ‘144 – A Question of Honor’ has evolved into one of the biggest golf events in Europe. The organizers of the tournament, which celebrated its premiere in Bad Griesbach in 2016, came from oberstaufen. The name “a matter of honor” has a special background. “You can’t win prizes for yourself, but for the guys of your golf club,” says Hans-Joerg Welfer of the Golf Travel Project GmbH.

Honorable Mention: Organizer from Oberstaufen

Meanwhile, something resembling a mini-championship series appeared. The tournament was held for the third time on the field near Velden am Wörthersee in Carinthia, and next year it will also go to Malmö (Sweden). 60 teams of 500 golfers from 15 countries participated in the golf tournament at Lake Wörthersee – including Estonia, Belarus, Spain and Portugal. However, the majority of golfers came from Austria and Germany.

Some Aljoie teams were among the participants in the three-day event. Players from the teams “Danish Dynamite” (4th place), “Everything but far” (5th place), and “Indoorgolf” algeo“(8th place) came from Bad Wörishofen, Nesselwang, Lenzfried and Wiggensbach, for example.

The Ryder Cup is a model for the amateur golf tournament

The model for the amateur championship is the Ryder Cup, the biennial team championship between the best golfers in Europe and the United States. On four excursions, the participants went to the facility located near Villach. “It was the biggest tournament I’ve ever been in,” says Hans Sornoz. captain. The 33-year-old was born in Mauritius and has been living in Compton for the past six years. “We met interesting people. As a hobby golfer you have to try something of this magnitude,” says the 33-year-old, a member of Golfpark Schlossgut Lenzfried in Kempten.

There was this challenge for golfers from Allgäu

With his “Indoorgolf Allgäu” teammates around Captain Paul Schwarm of Wildpoldsried, Sournoise finished in the top 10 out of 60 teams. “We didn’t know the course at Wörthersee, which was also particularly challenging,” says Sournoise. “But Paul was in control of the team well and kept giving us advice.”

Read also

golf The winners of the 1st Autohaus Allgäu Golf Cup have been announced

Competing against golfers with better handicaps was also attractive to Sournoise. “It was really fun. I had to fight on the second day – but it was worth it for the team.”