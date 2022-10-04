All these Xiaomi phones are ready to update to MIUI 14

MIUI 14 will be the next version of MIUI, and we already know which devices will receive this update.

xiaomi Launch details are being finalized The new version of its customization layer for Android MIUI 14which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

So about a month ago, we revealed to you How to know if your Xiaomi device will receive MIUI 14Now we can confirm what they will be The first terminals of the Chinese company will be updated with the new version of MIUI.

These are all Xiaomi phones that will receive the update to MIUI 14

Thanks to a joint leak on Your telegram channel By the folks at Equal Leaks we’ve had access to To the full list of Xiaomi mobile devices that will receive MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Then we leave you The complete list of mobile phones from the Chinese giant that will be updated to MIUI 14 Divided into different brands of the company: Xiaomi, redmi s little bit.

xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Pro (with dimensional chipset)

xiaomi 12s

Xiaomi 12s Pro

Xiaomi 12s Ultra

xiaomi 12 lite

Xiaomi 12 T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11 T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

xiaomi 11 lite

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Civic 2

xiaomi civic

Xiaomi Civic 1s

xiaomi pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 “

redmi

Redmi 10A phone

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 2022

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T 5G phone

Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

Redmi Note 10 5G phone

Redmi Note 10 Pro (China)

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11R 5G phone

Redmi Note 11

Note Redmi 11 NFC

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11S 5G phone

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 4G phone

Redmi Note 11 5G phone

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

Redmi Note 11E 5G

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi K40s

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Plus

Redmi K40 gaming

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 for gaming

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50i

little bit