All these Xiaomi phones are ready to update to MIUI 14

MIUI 14 will be the next version of MIUI, and we already know which devices will receive this update.
xiaomi Launch details are being finalized The new version of its customization layer for Android MIUI 14which is expected to happen before the end of the year.
So about a month ago, we revealed to you How to know if your Xiaomi device will receive MIUI 14Now we can confirm what they will be The first terminals of the Chinese company will be updated with the new version of MIUI.
These are all Xiaomi phones that will receive the update to MIUI 14
Thanks to a joint leak on Your telegram channel By the folks at Equal Leaks we’ve had access to To the full list of Xiaomi mobile devices that will receive MIUI 14 based on Android 13.
Then we leave you The complete list of mobile phones from the Chinese giant that will be updated to MIUI 14 Divided into different brands of the company: Xiaomi, redmi s little bit.
xiaomi
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12 Pro (with dimensional chipset)
- xiaomi 12s
- Xiaomi 12s Pro
- Xiaomi 12s Ultra
- xiaomi 12 lite
- Xiaomi 12 T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 11 T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- xiaomi 11 lite
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
- Xiaomi Civic 2
- xiaomi civic
- Xiaomi Civic 1s
- xiaomi pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 “
redmi
- Redmi 10A phone
- Redmi 10C
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 2022
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10s
- Redmi Note 10T
- Redmi Note 10T 5G phone
- Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)
- Redmi Note 10 5G phone
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (China)
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus
- Redmi Note 11SE
- Redmi Note 11R 5G phone
- Redmi Note 11
- Note Redmi 11 NFC
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11S 5G phone
- Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
- Redmi Note 11 4G phone
- Redmi Note 11 5G phone
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)
- Redmi Note 11E 5G
- Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Redmi K40s
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Plus
- Redmi K40 gaming
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50 for gaming
- Redmi K50 Ultra
- Redmi K50i
little bit
- Little C 40
- Little X3
- POCO X3 NFC
- Poco X3 GT
- POCO X3 Pro
- Little M4
- LITTLE M4 5G
- POCO M4 Pro
- Little M5
- LITTLE M5s
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE F4 5G
- LITTLE F4 GT
