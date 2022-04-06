All the info about the 2022 F1 season: the next race in Australia – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA 1

06/04/2022 – 1:26 pm



2022 F1 season is in full swing! The races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were amazing and make you want more. The weekend will be in Melbourne, Australia. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, Formula 1 cars will once again race through the asphalt at Albert Park. SPORT BILD provides you with all the important information about the F1 season.

Teams and drivers

Fans can welcome a new Formula 1 driver: Guanyu Zhou (22). The Chinese drive Alfa Romeo cars in the new season. All the other new drivers are familiar faces: Kevin Magnussen driving Haas again, Alex Albon now in the Williams cockpit. George Russell switched to Mercedes and Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo. There are no more: Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen (both Alfa Romeo), as well as Nikita Mazepin (Haas).

Overview:

a team Driver mercedes Lewis Hamilton + George Russell red bull Max Verstappen + Sergio Perez Ferrari Carlos Sainz + Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris + Daniel Ricciardo Alps Fernando Alonso + Esteban Ocon Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel + Lance Stroll Alpha Tour Pierre Gasly + Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas + Guanyu Zhou Williams Alex Albon + Nicholas Latifi Hass Kevin Magnussen + Mick Schumacher

innovations

Perhaps the most noticeable changes for the new 2022 season relate to the car. You can read a detailed report on this in our article “The New Formula 1”.

Formula 1 on TV

Also this year, Sky Pay TV will broadcast all the Formula 1 races of the season. RTL will show four races of the season on Sky’s free-to-air TV. You can read what they are, who the broadcaster’s commentators and experts are as well as other exciting background information about Formula 1 broadcasting in our “Formula 1 Live on TV” article.

Racing calendar for 2022

full Racing calendar for the 2022 Formula 1 season It can of course be found with us as well.

Play the 2022 F1 season competition and test your knowledge!

+++ App users can access the test here +++