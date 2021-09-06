All pictures of your romantic holiday in Switzerland

Never before seen photos Albert Rivera And Mali has just seen the light. The lovebirds left Spain for fifteen days to enjoy a vacation away from the press. They wanted to feel free, unfettered, without fear that the “flash” could spoil their days off. Travel to Switzerland, the worst vacation destination on the planet, not even for those. Even though they did their best to protect their “family holidays”, we have the pictures!

Ex Naranjito and his partner continue to attract all eyes. The couple are experts in the art of occultism and we’ve never seen them caramelized before, but the show ‘Long live summer’ He got the most wanted photos. Between laughter and caresses and silly little clicks, Albert and Mali enjoyed a few days in Zurich, the perfect city to play with money and banks, although not very suitable for little Lucia, who might want to get away from any “Chekepark” with her friends from school.

A quarrel between Albert and Mali in Zurich with little Lucia – “Viva El Verano”

Although the destination chosen by the couple is strange in the face, the truth is that they had a great time. Albert has played the heavy daddy by non-stop filming of his young women, Mali showed his most affectionate side Lucia has plunged into the greenest garden in the city. After spending a few days in the most expensive city in the world, The “family” moved to the Swiss Alps and finished their tour in Geneva.

Albert and Mali lying on the grass like teens in love until the bar – “Viva el Verano”

Do not know whether Albert and Small They would have visited Infanta Cristina or if They played a basketball match with UrdangarinWhat is clear is that they have changed Cádiz bars for Swiss beer into any cold and dark bar. Perhaps Albert had an account hanging in the area, or just wanted to come and say hello to the UN headquarters, who knows. Of course here is good love!