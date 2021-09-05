All new camera features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 It’s Samsung’s best foldable phone to date, with excellent improvements like water resistance, S Pen support, and slightly better ergonomics than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 essentially replaces last year’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as Samsung decided to drop the Note series in its portfolio. While this may disappoint many people, it now makes sense for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to offer a larger panel, with the same usability and features as the Note. Of course, it is much more expensive, but this is mainly due to all the engineering that led to the creation of the phone in the form of a tablet.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 excels in performance and productivity and is a true flagship in a lot of departments, the cameras are an area that few other flagships don’t fit into. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a better camera setup with a periscope lens, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 only has a 2X standard telephoto lens flanked by 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have the best camera hardware, but it does have some unique software tricks that will help you get the most out of the onboard cameras.

Here are some of the cool camera features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that you can take advantage of.

Modul Flex

This feature first appeared with the Galaxy Z Flip and was later introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It has now made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While the flexible mode is a feature that you can use in many different apps, you can take advantage of this in the camera app. To activate flexible mode, all you have to do is fold the Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s hinge can be angled, so you can steer the phone the way you want it to.

Ideally, if you have two halves perpendicular to each other, you can place your phone on the base and use it as a tripod to take pictures or photos with either the front camera or any of the rear cameras. Another feature in Flex mode is to move the viewfinder to the upper half of the screen using related controls, such as shutter release, preview, camera modes, etc. At the bottom. This gives you a clearer view of the image you are about to create. The button’s position is actually set by the accelerometer, so you can reset it in the other half by setting the phone to portrait.

Additionally, you can move the viewfinder to the other half of the screen, only if you want to open the phone at an angle of less than 45 degrees, allowing you to position the phone for otherwise difficult photos. . For example, in the photo below, a toy Pikachu is placed on a low storage drawer. With Flex mode, you can take a picture from a low perspective, giving the game a larger-than-life character.

This is just one example of how you can take advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s powerful hinge along with the flexible mode and proper camera setup to get some interesting photos.

Use rear cameras for selfies

Samsung first introduced an under-display camera on its Galaxy Z Fold 3. The internal display has 4MP UDC, which almost fades into the background when you’re not looking at it. This gives the big screen a truly captivating look. However, since the technology is still in its infancy, the on-screen cameras aren’t great when it comes to image quality. UDC on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 produces blurry images that do not look very attractive.

If you want better looking selfies, you can use the rear cameras to take some clear pictures! All you have to do is open the camera app on the home screen and hit the “Selfie” button in the top right corner. This will allow you to unlock the phone and keep the camera and viewfinder controls on the home screen.

Wearing a folded phone can be a little weird, especially if you only use one hand. The shutter button is on the lower right dial, so you can still control it.

Cover screen preview

Click on other people’s photos and you want them to see how you compose your photo? Or maybe you want someone to take a picture of your back camera and you want to guide them through the composition of the picture while clicking on the picture? With Cover Screen Preview on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can do just that.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 open, open the camera app and tap the icon in the upper right corner. This will activate the cover screen preview. This will duplicate the viewfinder on the cover screen, while the viewfinder and camera controls remain on the main screen.

Now, you can point the device’s back camera at you and frame the photo using the preview on the cover screen. You can combine this with a palm gesture or voice commands to take a hands-free selfie.

Split screen preview mode

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks almost identical to the two halves of the phone, and this next trick makes perfect use of those two halves. You can activate Preview mode Press the button in the upper left corner of the Camera app when it opens on the Home screen. This will split the view into two separate halves – the right side with the camera preview and all the usual commands, and the left side with previews of all the images you’ve clicked into large thumbnails.

This is useful when you click on multiple photos to get an instant preview of the photos you have clicked, and you can use this to determine if your photos are fine or if you need to resume them for a better result.

fast distribution

This is related to Preview mode It is an extension of what you can do while using it. After clicking on some photos, you can preview them in the side pane and scroll through all the photos you took. When you find a picture you like, you can send it to someone or post it to social media right from the preview. Simply tap on the photo you want to share and a share sheet will appear asking you where you want to share the photo.

These were some of the camera features that can be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to improve your overall experience while using the camera app. There are different use cases for each feature, and if you want to use your phone as a tripod or if you just want to put your phone on the table during a video call, these features will definitely make using the camera more convenient.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest foldable phone that supports the S Pen.

