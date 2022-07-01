All information about the 2022 F1 season

The 2022 Formula 1 season has some news in store. Due to the biggest technical changes in the racing series in years, completely new cars will be used. In addition to world title holder Max Verstappen (Netherlands) at Red Bull under team boss Christian Horner, drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (both from Great Britain) at Mercedes under Toto Wolff as well as Charles Leclerc (Monaco) and Carlos Sainz (Spain) in Team Scuderia Ferrari led by Mattia Binotto entered the race as the favorite to fight for the title in the motorsport class I. After winning the double at Monza last year, Brett Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are hoping to secure a few points in the overall standings at McLaren. From Germany, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will race with the Aston Martin Racing team and Mick Schumacher with the Haas team. He is the son of Michael Schumacher, a former Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion. In addition, the Formula 1 racing calendar has never been larger in the history of the world championship: 22 world championship races are scheduled between March and November, and three sprint races are also held as part of the races. The top place is again credited to the fastest in Friday’s qualifying. Grand Prix in Australia, Japan, Canada and Singapore are set to return to the Formula 1 calendar. Imola in Italy, held as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, marks the European opening of the 2022 F1 season. Formula 1 is expected to end in November with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race Grand Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. In Formula 1, the British Grand Prix will be held on the weekend – there will be free practice three times, then qualifying for pole on Saturday and then the race on Sunday. It’s the return leg of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton: he was the first to see the square flag eight times at Silverstone. Formula 1 fans can follow the race at Silverstone live on free TV on RTL. Radio Cologne is allowed to show a total of four races per season, and the British Grand Prix is ​​second only to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The free broadcaster has acquired live broadcasting sub-licenses from pay-TV provider Sky, which, like last year, will show all the races live. The other RTL races this season are Zandvoort on September 4th and Sao Paulo on November 13th. At Silverstone, RTL relies on its qualified team of presenter Florian König, commentators Heiko Waßer and Christian Danner and pit lane reporter Kai Ebel. Ralf Schumacher, who usually analyzes races at Sky, will be on duty as an expert. This time, former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock is present at the pay station along with commentator Sasha Ross. In addition to the Grand Prix on Sunday (4pm), Sky also shows all courses and qualifications live on Friday and Saturday.