All information about the 2022 F1 season

The 2022 Formula 1 season has some news in store. Due to the biggest technical changes in the racing series in years, completely new cars will be used. In addition to world title holder Max Verstappen (Netherlands) at Red Bull under team boss Christian Horner, drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (both from Great Britain) at Mercedes under Toto Wolff as well as Charles Leclerc (Monaco) and Carlos Sainz (Spain) in The team, Scuderia Ferrari led by Mattia Binotto, entered the race as the best players in the title fight in the motorsport class I. After winning double at Monza last year, Brett Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo are hoping to secure a few points in the overall standings at McLaren. From Germany, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will race with the Aston Martin Racing team and Mick Schumacher with the Haas team. He is the son of Michael Schumacher, a former Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion. In addition, the Formula 1 racing calendar has never been greater in the history of the world championship: 22 world championship races are scheduled between March and November, and three sprint races are also held as part of the races. The top place is again credited to the fastest in Friday’s qualifying. Grand Prix in Australia, Japan, Canada and Singapore are set to return to the Formula 1 calendar. Imola in Italy, held as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, marks the European opening of the 2022 F1 season. Formula 1 is expected to finish in November with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race Grand in the Yas Marina Circuit. The 2022 Formula 1 season is heading straight home. The 18th racing weekend is now behind us and the 19th day is just around the corner. We’re talking about the famous US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The fight for the world title has already been decided, but not who will line up in the end behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc have high hopes of securing a second podium. Designed by Hermann Tilke, the 5.513-kilometre Texas Roller Coaster is a particular challenge for riders with its many fast angles. Above all, the slalom in Sector One, reminiscent of Suzuka or Silverstone, has it all. But Austin also has slow lanes to offer—especially at the back of the track. There are less than 100 km/h curves here than in Hungary. In addition to a long straight line – which is also the DRS – one kilometer long with the perfect opportunity to overtake at the end. Drivers are allowed to use the DRS again at the start and finish directly. However, the extreme differences in speed between individual sections of the road are just one challenge. The Circuit of the Americas is particularly known for its striking differences in elevation. Several hills arose in the flat desert under the slogan “Klotzen instead of spills.” The approach to Convert 1 in particular is astounding. Here you climb a “wall” 41 meters high. It’s not easy to find the braking and turning points in many blind corners. First practice 21.10.2022 from 9:00 p.m. Second practice 22.10.2022 from 12:00 a.m. Third training 22.10.2022 from 9:00 p.m. Qualification 23.10.2022 from 12:00 a.m. Race 23.10.2022 from 9 00:00 PM The 2022 Formula 1 race in the USA will be broadcast live and exclusively by Sky Pay TV. Eligible Sky Deals on Saturdays. On Sunday, Sky will prepare its viewers for the race in Austin with the preliminary reports. After the race, Sky features the award ceremony, analysis, interviews and highlights. All free practice runs until the race can be watched live without interruption on Sky Sport F1. Sky Motorsport operates on line TV or as a live broadcast via WOW, Sky Go and Sky X (Austria). The race will not be shown on free TV in Germany. RTL only has the rights to four races, with no US Grand Prix at COTAS within these major races.