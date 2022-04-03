All free courses offered by Google for the year 2022 with a certificate! Teach me about science

The Google Activate platform gives access to free online courses in digital skills. The purpose of the above platform is for interested students to acquire the digital skills needed to take advantage of technology.

From the hands of experts, the participant will be able to watch video lessons and activities. It is worth noting that in order to obtain the certificate corresponding to the course of interest, you must pass the final exam for each course.

first session Digital Marketing Fundamentals Its goal is for the participant to learn basic concepts and enhance their business, with the goal of becoming an expert in digital marketing at a basic level.

The above course contains 26 modules created by Google trainers which include various practical exercises and real examples. The first units include the following topics:

unit 1 . Opportunities in the Internet world.

unit 2. The first steps to success online.

Unit 3. Develop your online presence.

Unit 4. Plan your online business strategy

Unit 5. Explore the world of search engines.

Course link: Digital Marketing Fundamentals

Second period “Digital Transformation of Employment” It is designed so that the student will discover everything related to digital transformation by the School of Industrial Regulation (EOI) and its objective is for the participant to gain general knowledge about the emerging digital sectors and the opportunities offered by digital transformation.

The above course consists of 4 modules, of 40 hours duration, taught by professionals in this sector and is co-financed by the European Social Fund.

The course is organized into the following units:

unit 1. digital transformation.

unit 2. Key areas in the digital sector.

Unit 3. Most Wanted Digital Profiles

Unit 4. Individual Transformation Plan

Course link The digital transformation of employment.

Third session “E-Commerce” Its purpose is for the participant to learn how to buy and sell (products and/or services on the network). The content includes many of the issues addressed in Digital Advertising in Tools like Banner Display, Affiliation, Adsense, Retargeting Cookies, DSP and RTB.

Among these topics, it will be possible to learn how to plan the available means. In addition to understanding how Google works and how to properly use social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or even how to create an online store on social networks.

The course contains the following units:

unit 1 . e-commerce definition

unit 2. Types of e-commerce

Unit 3. Logistics and distribution

Unit 4. Social networks applied in e-commerce

Unit 5. mobile commerce

Unit 6. digital advertising

Unit 7. google search engine

Course link: E-Commerce.

Now, in the course called Introduction to Web Development: HTML and CSS The student will be able to learn to create their own professional web pages that are adaptable to different devices. During the course, you will learn how to create HTML5 and CSS3 adaptive pages. The default session contains a file It lasts 40 hours and contains the following modules:

unit 1 . Web History

unit 2. How does the web work.

Unit 3. How to write a web page.

Unit 4 . How to publish a website

Unit 5. How to write on a well-organized webpage

Course link: « Introduction to Web Development: HTML and CSS »

The Mobile Application Development course is implemented by the Complutense University of Madrid (UMC). Within this you can learn about the basic concepts of creating applications for mobile devices and properly focus on their design and programming. With a duration of 40 hours.

His studies cover topics such as:

Design and creation of applications

Development platforms – Android.

Development platforms – iOS

Stores, Marketing and User Analysis.

Course link “mobile app development”

Also the course “cloud computing” Developed by Google in association with the School of Industrial Regulation in collaboration with Red.es. Owns Duration 40 hours. Its content is diverse and divided into seven modules, you can get acquainted with such topics as:

How the Cloud is Organized: From Infrastructure to Software.

Cloud security.

Innovation and technological transformation of the user.

Use cases, among others.

Course link: “cloud computing”

The course is also designed by Google “Digital Skills for Professionals” Aiming to get to know her The importance of digital skills. Among the topics covered are topics such as: keys to keeping your operating system up to date, troubleshooting techniques and basic aspects of security, among others:

Basic use of the operating system

Solve the problem

protection

Data processing

Create content.

soft skills

Course link: Digital Skills for Professionals

The following course focuses on “How to Optimize and Protect Your Online Campaign” Using various online digital platforms to communicate and communicate with the public, and from this point of view, analyze campaign metrics to maintain security

The mentioned course has a duration of seven hours. It consists of 12 units with topics such as:

Let the search engines find you.

Optimize your search engine campaigns.

Promote yourself on social networks.

Improve your company’s online security.

Course link: How to improve and protect your online campaign.

Finally the course “Promoting a company through online advertising” dEscubre allows you to learn the optimal tools for designing marketing strategies and attracting the right customers. The goal is for the participant to learn how to create an effective strategy, using tools such as email, video, and display ads, to attract customers.

The course lasts three hours and consists of five modules.

Unit 1: Dig into ads

Unit 2. Contact via email

Unit 3. Advertise on other sites

Unit 4. Promote yourself in search engines.

Unit 5. Optimize your search engine campaigns.

Course link: Promote business with online advertising