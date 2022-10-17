All about the Netflix series dedicated to Emanuela Orlandi

Netflix announced the release of Vatican Girl – The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, docu series about one of the most famous disappearances in Vatican and Italian history. On June 22, 1983, in fact, Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl who lived in Vatican City, went missing under mysterious circumstances. Produced by British television production company RAW, the series will take care of a thorough investigation into the unsolved mystery to this day after all the years past.

Emmanuela Orlandi Netflix Series Vatican Girl: What We Know

Vatican Girl – The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi Tells Emanuela’s story in depth through new interviews With the Orlandi family and with each other new witnesses who have never spoken before. It will be 4 episodes long Managed by Emanuela’s brotherand Pietro Orlandi and Italian journalist Andrea Purgatori. docu string written and Directed by Mark Lewisalready winning an Emmy for another docu series: Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Netflix series So it won’t have a cast Which will reinterpret the story, but being a docu series it will consist of original footage Investigations and incident events. Also there will be many Interviews with family members Emanuela Orlandi and the new witnesses who have not spoken publicly in the past. these New certificates will be useful To better explain what happened nearly forty years ago.

Vatican Girl Netflix: When is it showing?

Series Vatican Girl – The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi will come out October 20 And the It will be available in all countries Where the service is available. Who knows if this series will really be able to shed light on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi In 1983. We just have to see it and hope the new testimonies will appear on the screen Clarify doubts and ambiguities About the tragic story that shocked the Vatican forty years ago.