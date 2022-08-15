All about a super drone worth $1.7 million purchased by the government

The Ministry of Defensethrough Resolution 1727/2021, approving the purchase of a Drone marine drone. It’s about the model RUAS-160no cost $1,770,000 It will be used by argentina army for tasks reconnaissance and observation.

Increasing the capabilities of surface units, performing guard, reconnaissance, and research tasks, will be initiated, Rescue and Environmental Monitoring carried out by ARA.

Argentine State Research Corporation INVAP They received a large contribution of capital for a specific development of the aircraft. The other two partners are cigarthe Argentinean manufacturer of helicopters and Marinelli techniqueDedicated to agricultural production.

This highly autonomous and compact rotary-wing device is positioned as a product with the potential for use in defense and security fields, as well as in civilian and agricultural missions.



INVAP, Cicaré and Marinelli Technology are involved in the project.



Regarding its dimensions, the RUAS-160 has a length of 3.1 m and a height of 1.72 m, and its engine allows it to Max range 600 km – about 320 nautical miles – has a range of 5 hours, an operating ceiling of 3,000 meters and a top speed of 85 knots, or 157 kilometers per hour.

From INVAP they assert that “the rapid changeover between multiple configurations gives it sufficient flexibility for rapid deployment and covers all needs of search and rescue missions, border and sea monitoring, patrols, and support in the event of natural disasters, among others.”

With regard to civil applications, it can be used for firefighting, for transporting light or critical loads, such as transporting organs, for inspecting large structures, for metal sampling.

In addition, in agricultural tasks, it can be used for highly selective spraying of crops and for photo shoots to monitor the health of the land and farms.

How is the new drone RUAS-160



Argentinian style drone.



The advantage of RUAS is that it is small in size and light in weight It can be moved easilyThey are deployed in any terrain or from the deck and operate in adverse climatic conditions with reduced risks compared to other devices of this class.

The drone has two options for operational control. For minimal logistical operations, it has a powerful mobile control ground station system and for more complex operations, it provides a complete system of control units with long distance communication capabilities.

The RUAS-160 can be used for defense and security missions, and is a portable control station consisting of two solid-state, FHD electro-optical hub, IR LWIR system, rangefinder, medium and long-range communication system, satellite transmission and low-definition medium video system Online.

In addition, it has a gyro-stable platform with EO/IR and LIRDAR sensors and an X-band SAR radar, tools that give it the ability to detect, identify, and even recognize stationary and moving objects on land and sea.

