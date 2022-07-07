Alito Moreno of Switzerland warns that the only way to silence him is to kill him

National President of the Constitutional Revolutionary Party, Alexander Moreno CardenasHe stressed that with the attacks on him, what the federal government seeks is to silence him, and warned that he will not stop defending democracy in Mexico.

I am a committed people, will, love my country. They won’t scare me, and I won’t back down. I will defend Mexican democracyThe national leader of the revolutionary institutions noted through a statement.

Speaking from Geneva, Switzerland, where “Alito” Moreno has started an international tour, the PRI member stated that “the only way to silence me is to kill me”, stressing that he will continue to point out the lack of results from the government. Brown woman Its intention is to destroy democracy.

He announced this after participating in a meeting international socialism (ISIS), with party leaders from Latin America, Europe and Asia, to denounce the attacks against them, as well as with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle BacheletHe will return to Mexico.

He announced that he would go to European Parliament And conferences of several countries: “We will launch an international campaign to denounce and that the world will turn its attention to Mexico.”

Alejandro Moreno denounced this, with the attacks he was subjected to Brown woman The government strives destroy the alliance Discount And with it the opposition. “We cannot allow this and we will work to strengthen the Va por México alliance,” he stressed.

He stressed that it was about telling them out loud how they were being threatened, and engaging opponents in legal maneuvers. “This started when we voted for Reformation electricity against. They want to hide the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the electoral court and institutions and we will not allow that.

He emphasized that what the Morenista ruler of Campeche is doing, Lida Sensorswith the attorney general Renato Heredia Sales“All this is a dismal display,” adding to what they pointed out against it “a slander and slander endorsed by the Government of the Republic. They are determined to destroy the opposition,” and they warned that its actions affect due process and violate the law.

Read also: AMLO says I am not calling for Gertz Manero’s dismissal because he did not commit serious crimes

Subscribe here To receive our newsletter directly in your email about today’s news, opinion, weekend plans, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

ardm / ed *