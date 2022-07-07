“Alito” Moreno leaves the country and confirms that he is in Switzerland and will return next week

“I will face them”

“They will not frighten me, at first they died from allowing a dictatorship to be established in Mexico, we will defend the people, I will not leave Mexico, I will return and I will face them face to face,” Moreno insisted.

“What I can say is that they gave a fake and distorted voice for nine weeks. (The voice with Jose Murad) was edited, fake, it’s a TV series. What they are doing is launching a smear campaign.. if the coalition breaks up and the opposition disappears, they want to eliminate us one,” he added. after another.

Just on Tuesday, Governor Laida Sansoris released new audio recordings in which the alleged voice of an Institutional Revolutionary Party leader is heard insulting businessmen German Laria, CEO of Grupo México; The late Alberto Bellier, President of Grupo Bal, and those who led Gicsa.

In the recording, the tricolor leader also spoke of members of the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), the two parties with which the PRI forms the Va por México coalition, opposing the López Obrador government. He does so to order a “boat” against them, his allies.

Denounced by Campeche Governor Moreno Cardenas for illicit enrichment, he faces four complaints at the National Electoral Institute (INE) over the alleged use of illicit resources.

Through social networks, the Revolutionary Party posted a picture on Wednesday next to Luis Ayala, Secretary General of the International Socialist Organization, an organization made up of 113 political parties around the world.

“Today we are addressing pressing issues for Mexico and other countries in the region,” he wrote of the meeting, which is part of his international tour.