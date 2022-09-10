Alicia Barcena confirmed as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile

in committees, The Senate unanimously ratified the presidential appointment of Alicia Barcena Ibarra as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile.After an appearance in which the former president of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said that she would seek to expand cooperation relations in political, economic, trade and even environmental and social affairs with the Andean country.

During that meeting with members of the Committees on Foreign Relations and the External Relations of Latin America, chaired by Hector Vasconcelos and Beatriz Paredes, respectively, he made it clear that Chile, despite being geographically isolated, has been closely linked politically and commercially with the world ever since. It has signed more than 32 agreements with different countries and is a country that moves the global political needle.

Proof of this, he commented, is the unprecedented process of reviving a new constitution, through a popular referendum, which was rejected and led the President of Chile, Gabriel Borek, to make the biggest change in his government.

Barcena Ibarra told senators that it was hoped that Mexico would celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the coup that overthrew the government of Salvador Allende and support the large community of Chilean exiles in Mexico.

Within its action plan, in addition to improving trade, seeking agreements on the exploitation of lithium and promoting new investments for the status of Mexico, through both countries, it will seek to achieve unity between the countries of America and the Caribbean.

He considered that both countries could contribute in areas such as science and technology, tax policy, indigenous communities, immigration and mining. On this last point, Senator from Morena Napoleon Gómez Urrutia noted that Chile is one of the main producers of Chile and other minerals, such as lithium.

“We can unite, transcend ideologies, and make efforts for a new path of Latin American and Caribbean integration”Parkina stressed.

On the other hand, the Committees on Foreign Relations and the Asia-Pacific and Africa Committees, chaired by Senator Cora Cecilia Benedo Alonso, agreed with the opinion that endorsed Jose Guillermo Ordorica Robles as Mexico’s ambassador to Qatar.

Senator Vasconcelos acknowledged that bilateral exchanges between the two countries are modest, however, there are many areas in which trade relations can be strengthened. The senator expressed his confidence that the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, will allow the interaction of many countries in a festive atmosphere and with the help of about 80,000 Mexicans.

Both ambassadors will be ratified on Tuesday before the full Senate.

(taken from today)