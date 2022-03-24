Alexis Vega, under the magnifying glass of a Spanish and Dutch team against the United States

European clubs will keep an eye on the Chivas striker during Mexico’s commitments on the FIFA date

Mexico – Alexis Vegaattacker Mexican national teamunder the magnifying glass Spanish team and others DutchWhich will follow his performance during the last three dates of the CONCACAF qualifiers, especially in the commitment against it United StateInformed sources ESPN.

The two European teams are tracking the striker from chivas, although they have not made an official offer for the team from Guadalajara or to the footballer. The performance that you have in front of my representatives United StateHonduras and El Salvador will help assess the youth team from Toluca.

Alexis Vega Not considered at the beginning of the eleventh of Mexico against United StateBut he has emerged as one of the most imbalanced footballers in the world tricolorwhich makes a difference when it enters the stock exchange.

In his close circle, they realized that there were ways with the player, although there was no official proposal.

Alexis Vega is followed by two European clubs. imago 7

The striker is so far without an agreement to renew with Rojiblanco and is waiting for what the summer brings as there is an interest so that he can emigrate to the old continent.

It will be in the middle of the year when Guadalajara You have one last chance to earn income by AlexisSince it will be from August that the footballer and his entourage can freely negotiate with another team. In addition, the World Cup can become an important show for the striker, if he attends with Mexican national team.

vega He became the highlight of the flock last year and in the national team also going through an important moment, as the Aztec champion scored the winning goal against Jamaica in the 82nd minute.

Alexis Her goal is to reach Europe and for her benefit the agency she runs, Betz, which has young people like Diego Lenez, Santiago Muñoz and Eugenio Pezzuto on the Old Continent.