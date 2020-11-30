Alexis Sharkey, missing from Houston, Texas, is found dead

Houston-based Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey is found dead after being lost during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to her family.

“With deeply broken hearts I want to let you all know that Lexie’s body has been found. We can’t begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you gave to our family!” Sharkey’s mother, Stacy Robinault, He wrote on Facebook late Sunday.

“Please give us this time to mourn this terrible loss for our family and this world !!! We will miss you, love !!!!”

Sharkey, 26, who moved to Houston earlier this year, left her home after an altercation sometime Friday evening, did not get into her car, and has not been seen or heard from since, Robinault KPRC 2 said.

The mother, who has not spoken to her daughter since before Thanksgiving, said Sharkey’s husband, Tom Sharkey, called on Saturday to say she was missing.

“[He] Call us to tell us, and then, of course, any parent goes into full-on panic, ” Robinault told ABC 13.

The Houston Police Department had no immediate details on where Alexis’ body was found or how she died. A spokesperson told The Post that more information will be published later on Monday.

Alexis, who had more than 21,000 followers on Instagram, considers herself a “mentor” and last told her followers about a week ago that she wanted to move to Tulum after she fell in love with the Mexican language.

Late on Sunday, her husband Post a picture Alexis wears her wedding dress with the caption, “I’ve never seen or felt this beautiful before! You are my world!”

He also posted a message in his story to defend himself – he says that people who have negative things to say about how his wife has disappeared should be “ashamed”.

“I just want to say this! While some of you have been posting on social media to help us define my world! We appreciate all your help, love and support! Others have been waiting [sic] Time to talk about other things. Basically nonsense! And if my wife sees this, she will be disappointed in your actions! You should all be ashamed of yourselves! ”Tom wrote.

I’ve been helping MPs and making phone calls for the fine [sic] What happened to my wife. in the next time…. Stop and think! I realize! You don’t know everything! “