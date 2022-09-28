Alexandra Pope, captain of the German Football Association: There is no guarantee of participation in the World Cup

Updated on 09/28/2022 at 1:25 PM
- Captain Alexandra pop She does not want to be 100% committed to her participation in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
- “I am very moved by the feelings in my stomach,” Bob said.
captain of the german federation
“But I said it could also be different. I’m very guided by the feelings in my stomach. That’s why it can happen in six months I say: This is the moment I stop. Or not.”
Bob: “It’s fun to be on the field now”
The World Cup from July 20 to August 20 is now in their focus, but the situation is basically open. With her six goals in the European Championships in July, Pope played a key role in the German national team’s reaching the final at Wembley. There, the selection of national team coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg lost hosts England 1: 2 – without the injured striker.
“Of course it would have been very cool if you had finished your international career with a European Championship title in your first European Championship. It hasn’t happened now,” said Bob, who scored 59 goals in 121 caps and was an Olympic champion. Germany national team 2016.
“I had a feeling the championship and the physique made me feel like I was in the second spring right now. With both VfL and the national team, it’s a lot of fun to be on the field now.” She also wants to lead the younger players a bit more. (dpa/afp/ari)
German football players introduced themselves to their fans at a public training session. Even after the European Championship, the European vice-champions want to remain visible. Captain Alexandra Pope is hoping the interest in DFB women will not be “surprising”, and national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants to take the FIFA World Cup buzz as a tailwind in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
