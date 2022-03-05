Alexander Zverev ‘under pressure’ at the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev started the Australian Open as the favourite. But the best German tennis player was disappointed and left early. One of the reasons was the great stress.

er went to the tournament as the big favourite and suffered a bitter disappointment. Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the third round at the Australian Open. He lost his match to Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

A week after the end, Germany’s top tennis player justified the disappointment with extremely high expectations. “I had a lot of pressure in Australia. Everyone kept saying I could be number one in the world and I was disappointed with my performance,” the Olympic champion said before the ATP tournament in Montpellier. In France, the 24-year-old is competing This week in singles and with him the Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the doubles.

Zverev crushed his racket in frustration in the match against Shapovalov Source: dpa / Tertius Pickard

“I know I played the Australian Open badly,” Zverev said, justifying his start in Montpellier by wanting to stay in the championship rhythm. In the first round he had to deal with Ilja Ivashka from Belarus or American Mackenzie McDonald. The third place in the world rankings had accepted the wild card in a short time, number one and having at the start a goodbye.

Zverev is still in third place in the world rankings

Zverev said in a press conference before, that he saw the end of the final of the Australian Open, which was won by Spaniard Rafael Nadal in five sets against Daniil Medvedev of Russia last Sunday, “even if I would like to be there myself.” The start of the tournament. “Rafa was amazing and extraordinary,” said Zverev, who also congratulated Medvedev on a great performance.

However, Zverev has to wait for his first championship victory at one of the major tournaments. After the defeat to Shapovalov, he did not want to waste any thought on the matter: “It would be stupid to talk about a Grand Slam title after this performance. I am far from there.” Despite early retirement in Melbourne, he is still in third place in the rankings. Global.