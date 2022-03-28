Alexander Zverev after Australian Open disappointment: ‘Lots of pressure’ – ‘unbelievable’ praise for Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev justified his early exit from the Australian Open with very high expectations. “I was under a lot of pressure in Australia. Everyone kept saying I could be number one in the world, and I was disappointed with my performance,” the Olympic tennis champion said before the ATP tournament kicked off in Montpellier. In France, the 24-year-old Olympic champion is competing this week in singles and with Brazilian Marcelo Melo in doubles. Ads

“I know I played the Australian Open badly,” Zverev said, justifying his start in Montpellier by wanting to stay in the championship rhythm. In the first round he had to deal with Ilja Ivashka from Belarus or American Mackenzie McDonald. The third place in the world rankings had accepted the wild card in a short time, number one and having at the start a goodbye.

Speaking at a news conference before, Zverev said he saw the end of the Australian Open final, which Spaniard Rafael Nadal won in five sets against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Sunday, “even if I would like to be there myself.” The start of the tournament. “Rafa was amazing and extraordinary,” said Zverev, who also congratulated Medvedev for a great performance.