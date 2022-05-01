Alexander Vlasov is in a class of his own

Tour de Romandie – On the last day, the podium for the 75th Tour de Romandie was thrown completely overboard. When Alexandre Lasso won the day and on the whole, Berne’s Gino Meder also took the podium twice.

Alexander Lasso won the Anniversary Tour of Western Switzerland thanks to the day’s superior victory in the time trial from Eagle to Villars. The Russian from the German team Bora Hansgrohe beat all his opponents by at least half a minute in a distance of 15.84 km on the last day.

In this way, Wlassow was able to improve by two crucial spots in the overall standings. The 26-year-old, who finished fourth at the Giro d’Italia a year ago, earned his first World Tour victory.

Mader as Jeker 2004

For his part, Gino Maider moved up from sixth to second in the overall standings with third place in the test against the clock. The pro from Bahrain team Victorious lost 36 seconds to Vlasso, and in the end was short 50 seconds. The 25-year-old Mäder is the first Swiss on the podium in the Tour de Romandie since Fabian Gicker, who also finished second in 2004.

On the other hand, Chief Rohan Dennis, who had been so confident thus far, completely broke down in his own discipline. The two-time world champion lost from Australia on the 22nd of the day. over two minutes and she finished the Tour de Romandie in only eighth place.

Geschke from rank 9 to 3

Spaniard Juan Ayuso also fell off the podium on the last day. Surprisingly, Simon Geschke came third, 55 seconds behind Wlasow. The German was only ninth overall before the final trial, in which he finished 31 seconds behind the second-place winner.