alerted by false bank executives who say there have been unusual movements in accounts; It may be fraud

Did you get a call, a text message, The WhatsApp Or some social networking app from a supposed banking advisor telling you that unusual movements have been detected in your accounts? Be careful! you can be victim of fraud; then in Unotv.com We give you details The method of work of criminals.

lonliness Mexico City Cyber ​​Police (CDMX) I mentioned that groups of cyber criminals Those who pretend to be bank employees to defraud People steal their information.

How do criminals pretending to be bank employees work?

Through a statement to the electronic police He said that malicious people communicate with customers of different banks through text messages, The WhatsAppAnd the social networks or even by email, On the pretext that they are employees of a banking institution in which the victim has an account and requires certain information for security verification data and resources.

In the communication that we have, the assumptions bank employees Make their accounts believe that there are unusual movements in their accounts and that for the sake of security, it is suggested Change access passwords.

Criminals can initiate communication through a message, but later usually contact victims to “give more confidence” and It made them think they were bank employees and that the only thing they wanted was to “prevent customer information from being compromised”.

They usually have a file correct and appropriate language, But they insist that the victim give them personal information and passwords, which you are supposed to Identity Verification.

By agreeing to give information, people lose control your accounts and even your resources, Since then, by obtaining information such as the password, criminals can carry out this Purchases and transfers.

Recommendations to avoid becoming victims of this type of fraud: