Alejandro Toledo: A new setback for the former president and an American court cancels the suspension of the extradition process | United States | Policy

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals of the District Court of San Francisco (United States) has overturned the precautionary measure introduced by the former president Alexander Toledo for stop the delivery process to Peru, where he has to respond in the Odebrecht case.

This is a new setback for Toledo Manrique, since with this judicial decision, the US Government’s Department of State can begin the process of evaluating the extradition request.

The prosecution demanded a 20-year and 6-month prison sentence for the former president for the crimes of collusion and money laundering, arguing that he would have taken bribes from Odebrecht for $35 million in exchange for awarding him the Interoceanic highway works.

Through a decision agreed to by El Comercio, Judge Smith Bryce and Vandecky They refused exmandatario’s request. Toledo filed a subpoena that was denied in the first place.

“The appellant’s request to stay his extradition is denied pending this appeal (Docket Entry No. 4),” the document states.

also… On May 3, 2022, Toledo and its defense filed a subpoena and a precautionary measure. The subpoena was refused and the precautionary measure was accepted in the first place. In July 2022, the State Department appealed the decision halting the extradition process and the court agreed.

Toledo Manrique has appealed against Judge Thomas S. Hickson, of the Northern District Court in California, who ruled that the former president could be extradited to Peru.

However, this request was It was rejected in the first place by Judge Laurel Beller, who decided that there were sufficient grounds to consider that the former head of state was involved in a corruption plot in Odebrecht.

“Reasonable grounds are provided to determine that the petitioner engaged in a bribery scheme and committed collusion and money laundering. It is up to a court in Peru to evaluate the petitioner’s defenses, assess the credibility of witness testimony, and ultimately, determine whether the evidence is sufficient to convict him,” the judge ruled in that time.