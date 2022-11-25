Alejandro Cañizares will fight for victory in Australia

The man from Malaga Alejandro Canizares He has these two weeks in Australia to recover part of what he lost last season on the DP World Tour and in the school final where he lost his rights for 2023. That is why these two weeks are so important to Alejandro that he knows he has to make the most of his options in these two tournaments.

And now, after the first two days in Fortinet Australia PGA ChampionshipAnd the Alexander He struck innings of 69 and 66 batting to finish fifth at seven under par and only two strokes off the Australian Test captain Jason Scrivener who was the only one of the three co-leaders on Thursday to remain at the top of the table by -9 after two rounds of 65 and 67 shots. the other two, Lyras and me They finished the day with 72 and 73 strikeouts to drop to 15th and 17th, respectively with -5 and -4.

But, without a doubt, the best news for the interests of Spanish golf and golf itself. Alejandro Canizares It was that 66-shot run after handing a five birdie card without a miss that led him to a top 5 birdie he has to capitalize on if or if it’s the weekend.

Alexander He signed two birds on the first nine holes, on the 1st and 7th, and three more in the second leg of his round with strikes on the 12th, 13th and 18th to finish with those five under par on a great day for the .

The other Spaniard in the tournament, Alfredo Garcia Heredia He finished the day level with the field and with 72 shots dropped to 33rd with -2 on a day the cut was made at +2.

Cameron Smith One of the favorites to win, he’s already second in the standings after a second round of 65 shots and six short of par leaving him just one shot out of Scrivener and the main favorite for the tournament after not playing the event for three years. The last bright names of the tournament, Adam Scott He is seventeenth and four under par.

