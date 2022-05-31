Alder Hernandez of Maganguel scored again in Finland

Alder Hernandez of Maganguel scored his second goal of the season against Esport Hunka, in a 2-1 away win over Hevek Helsinki, his former team, 1-2 on 10 of Veikkausliiga, the Finnish first division.

The 26-year-old central defender took advantage of the rebounding opportunity, after a corner kick from Duarte Tamilito, to push the ball into the net and score a partial goal 1-1, in the 66th minute of the match. Honka will end up winning 2-1.

Watch here a video of the goal of the monastery Hernandez of Magangwill in the Finnish first division:

Honka tulee Bolt Arenalla tasoihin tähän tapaan! Hernandez Monastery puskee pallon verkoon.#MeOllaanHonka #Vicosliga pic.twitter.com/biQssFxsqW – EsportHonka May 29 2022

It is the Bolivarian defender’s fifth goal in 81 matches in Finnish football, which he reached in 2019. With the Esport Honka shirt that arrived in February, in which he started 9 out of 10 matches. The season has gone into the league, the three that played in the cup.

“I think we played a good game and created a lot of goals. We kept our cool after the opponent’s first goal and when we got the handicap we were sure we would go on to win. It was three important points for us again,” Hernandez said at the end of the commitment.

