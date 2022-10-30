Alberto Guinness, winner of the Red Bull Dual Ascent in Switzerland – Badajoz

Extremaduran climber and 2020 Summer Games gold medalist Alberto Genis and his Slovenian partner Luka Potocar have announced the winners of the Red Bull Dual Ascent, the team’s new climbing event at the 220m Verzasca Dam, in Switzerland.

It was on the last court when Guinness and his partner beat Slovaks Domin Szckovic and Journey Crowder to take first place, the event organizers explained.

Crowder then fell, and his colleague Shkovic immediately arrested him. But this setback on the part of the Slovaks put Guinness ahead, who had the energy to finish another, tougher ground.

“We were behind them almost all the way,” Extremaduran explained. “Our plan was to take things easy in the last round because we thought the chance to win was missed, so we just wanted to make sure we finished.”

Sixteen of the best competitor climbers were invited to participate in the first multi-court, one-on-one climbing competition on artificial roads.

Where most gyms rise at around 60-70 metres, the Red Bull Dual Ascent rises much higher at Verzasca Dam, where the climb will reach 180 metres.

This bizarre climbing competition showed something never before seen outside of the competition climb stage: two roads, one next to the other.

Each track consists of six pitches and 180 meters of difference in level, and all embankments are identical between the two tracks: exactly the same dam in exactly the same place.

As explained by the organization, the multi-court track is climbed in teams of two or more people.

One person “goes ahead”, just like on a sports road, risking climbing over the bolts that would hold him in the event of a fall, while the other backs away.

On the next pitch, they change positions, with the pilar ascending to the next pitch while the first climber rests and swings.