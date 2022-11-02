Alberto Fernandez wants to promote his security chief to the rank of general

Kirchneriya in the Senate has in her hands The key to promotion to the rank of general from max Responsible for the security of President Alberto Fernandez. Around Colonel Alejandro Daniel Guglielmi, Head of the Military House Since April 2020, whose statement took parliamentary standing last week in the Senate.

Guglielmi Identification Project, Army Cavalry Trainee Officer, Sent by the Secretary of Defense, Jorge Tayanawhose last proposal to upgrade 210 soldiers at the end of September was amended, with deletions and additions, by the Senate Agreements Committee, chaired by a senator from Mendoza Annabel Fernandez Sagaste It is controlled by Kirchnerism.

The committee in which the senator said Oscar ParelliAnd the You are Thumb slash for upgrades ten soldiers Suggested by Fernandez and Tayana, including that of Brigadier General Sergio Javier PochettaAnd the The current commander of the army’s training and recruitment and third in the force hierarchy. Pochetta belongs to a family with strong roots in the army: his father was a general and he has two retired military brothers.

The fate of Guglielmi’s statement will be A sign of the president’s true power In decisions that need the approval of the Senate.

Responsible for presidential security and custody, Guglielmi has the president’s support. In his turn he faced tense moments Such as the violent events that took place in Casa Rosada in the aftermath of soccer player Diego Maradona, in November 2020. The following month, the army awarded him the honorary rank of colonel.

It also received criticism for the performance Presidential security on the occasion of the controversial “Feast of Olivos”in the midst of a pandemic, though the agency provided evidence that visitor records at the presidential residence were intact.

How head of the military house Guglielmi’s mission is to plan, coordinate and oversee the security of the President and his immediate relatives, both at Casa Rosada and at Olivos Residence and in all the President’s temporary residences, inside and outside the country. When the attack happened on Vice President Christina Kirchner, she had to organize Enhance the security of the president And ministers, as far as he can tell Nation.

Guglielmi officer Cavalry training He previously served as the second head of the military, when he was appointed by former President Mauricio Macri in 2017. These precedents have not been well absorbed in the sectors identified with Kirchnerism.

Meanwhile, the Infinite due to the 210 Superior Officers’ promotions The armed forces are waiting for an agreement opposition reactions.

Senator Julio Cesar Martinez The Vice Chairman of the Defense Committee (Together for Change – La Rioja) denounced this “for the second year in a row.” It was awkward and awkward Addressing the proposals for promotions in the armed forces submitted by the Presidency of the Agreements Commission.

Kirchnery Senator Annabel Fernandez Sagaste chaired the Agreements Committee meeting where the lists of military promotions sent by the Department of Defense were revised. Yasir

The Radical legislator noted that in November 2020, the Agreements Committee postponed the promotion of applicants. Jean-Pierre Claes and Walter RoveraAnd the who testified in court in cases involving Amadou Bodo and Milagro Sala.

In over-behaving purity guards kirchnerist storySome legislators in the service of the Patria Institute forgot that during Christina Kirchner’s governments the Senate approved all promotions. Cesar Milanimentioned in no more La Rioja, and at that time investigated his criminal responsibility in the disappearance of Private Alberto Lido during the military dictatorship,” said Senator Martinez. Subsequently, the judge acquitted the former military commander of the Kirchnerist.

Martinez argued that “addressing this specification, with Merge through window and left and right foldersIt has direct consequences for officers and severely affects the chain of command of the armed forces.”

Radical Senator Julio Cesar Martinez has questioned the Kirchnerism’s military promotion policy. Yasir

In the army there upset about the delay in addressing promotions and excluding officers who have passed rating boards as well as including soldiers added outside the original list.

Among the military who were added to the original list of promotions is Lieutenant Colonel Agustin Marcelo RodriguezAnd the who was head of the military house during Christina Kirchner’s presidency and was later assigned to the mint. He was involved in a legal case for the irregular handling of money.