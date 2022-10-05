Alarm in the Vatican Museums: A tourist asked to see the Pope, so he told him to deny and threw two marble statues on the floor

Roma: There was a big warning today in Vatican MuseumsWhere the American tourist who Seeing the Popein an act of sabotage that had major repercussions, Two ancient Roman marble statues were thrown to the floor from the Chiaramonti Gallery. Fortunately, there was not much damage, but what was shattered was one of the marble bases of one of the busts, from the Roman period and the 1st AD.

The news broke in the afternoon, when a tour guide posted a photo of the disaster on Facebook. According to what was reconstructed by Dire Agency, the incident occurred in the local afternoon and had something to do with ‘unbalanced gesture’ According to the press office of the Vatican Museums.

According to Italian media, The topic was immediately banned by a tour guide who was at the exhibition at the time And then, by the Vatican gendarmerie present at the scene.

As confirmed by the Vatican press spokesman, Matteo Bruni, The detainee was later handed over to the Italian police – According to the famous Lateran treaties regulating Italy’s relations with the small country-who went to interrogate him. It is located around a American tourist Of Egyptian origin, who was very irritable, asked to meet the Pope, and after a negative response, he responded violently, throwing two statues on the ground. The 60-year-old has been in Rome for three days and has a record in his country of public indecency. The tourist usually buys his ticket (21 euros) to enter the Vatican Museums, one of the most visited places in the Eternal City and considered the “goose that lays golden eggs” for the vaults of the Holy See.

“Nothing like this has happened in recent decades. In seven kilometers of museum galleries there are cameras and security protections with showcases and barriers,” they commented in the Vatican. They added, according to Corriere della Sera: “Most of the works are frescoes and are therefore far from visitors, but unfortunately the gallery is the only room with easy access.”

The two Roman statues, of unknown figures, were on the shelf, and although they were firmly thrown to the ground, they only carried Unrelated damages.

Chiaramonte Museum in the Vatican

“The faces weren’t seriously damaged, Perhaps one of the two samples was broken in part of her noseThey explained in the Vatican Museums that they ensured that the two pieces It has already been sent to the relevant laboratory for recovery.

The Chiaramonti Gallery – whose name is given to Pope Pius VII Chiaramonti (1800-1823) – is located in the gallery that connects the Belvedere Palace with the rest of the Vatican palaces.

“Composed of nearly a thousand finds of ancient sculpture, the Chiaramonti Museum displays one of the most visible collections of Roman paintings, but is also rich in examples of exemplary and funerary sculpture,” he says. Vatican Museums website.

Featuring more than 100 busts and dozens of statues and sarcophagi, the gallery was designed by Antonio Canova (1757-1822) from 1806, a famous Italian sculptor and painter considered the greatest neoclassical exponent of his time. Canova perfected the place after recovering several works from France, which were ceded to Napoleon.

Vandalism like today, which created real panic in the Vatican, has not occurred since May 21, 1972, when a 34-year-old geologist of Hungarian origin, Laszlo Toth, managed to hit Pietà with a hammer. . by Michelangelo inside St Peter’s Basilica. The famous Capulaforo subject hit fifteen times in a few seconds, shouting “I am Jesus Christ, risen from the dead!” Since then, the statue has been protected by a display case.