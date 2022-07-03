Alarm apps for Android: getting out of bed will not be a difficult task anymore

With these apps, getting out of bed in the morning won’t be an impossible task anymore. Photo: Kristen Close / dpa

Although all phones include an app that allows you to set alarms and activate timers, it hasn’t succeeded in getting those who find it difficult to get out of bed on time. However, in the Android App Store, there are many suggestions that can help you to have a more organized sleep routine that will allow you to sleep better.

Here are some Google Play apps for setting alarm alerts that offer many additional features.

The Google Clock app comes pre-installed on Pixel devices, Android One, and some other mobile phone models that you’ve decided to leave it as default instead of creating their own. Internet users also considered this application as one of the easiest and most practical options to use when setting an alarm.

Among its functions are programming an unlimited number of alarms, syncing with Spotify so that it plays a song of preference – rather than typical alarm ringtones – and linking it to WearOS watches so that the alarms also sound on the smartwatch.

This alarm clock is especially for all those who find it very difficult to get out of bed and start the day, because In this application, to turn off the alarm, you have to shake the phone, shout or make a mark with your finger in a certain place on the screen, which makes it difficult to deactivate it, as it happens in other applications.

Aside from selecting any of these options to wake up, you can also choose the random mode, which means you never know which way the alarm should be turned off.

Google Editors consider this app one of the best of its kind, as it works according to the user’s sleep habits to wake him up at the perfect time. In addition, it shows A dashboard with statistics on the hours you slept and whether this routine has changed.

In order for the app to be able to monitor your daily cycles at bedtime, you have to leave your phone nearby and the next morning it will sound an alarm with relaxing sounds, a special song, or indicate the weather forecast.

This alert is from Runtastic, the same company that has created some of the most popular apps on Google Play to monitor your physical performance while training.

The proposal differs from others because, through technologies such as artificial intelligence, it analyzes people’s sleep between the period when the alarm is programmed and the time it rings.

In addition to serving as a platform for monitoring people’s sleep quality, It offers various informative content on how to combat insomnia and other sleep related conditions.

Like many of the apps on this list, in addition to waking people up, it analyzes their sleep cycles. Perhaps the only drawback is that it is paid, so you will only have a 20-day free trial. To highlight: The user will be woken every morning by the sounds of nature.

From its name, one might think that it is also an application that has the ability to monitor a user’s sleep and each of their cycles. It is similar to “Shake It Alarm”, so it is difficult to turn off the alarm.

One of the special ways to turn off the alarm noise is to correctly solve an arithmetic problem, shake the phone, scan random barcodes or QR codes, draw a pattern correctly, and enter text. Although it also provides an option to turn off the alarm in a simple way.

